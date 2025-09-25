Indian economy exhibits marked resilience, propelled by domestic drivers: RBI Bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India in its September Bulletin said that global uncertainty remained elevated in the wake of imposition of US trade tariffs on major trading partners and renewed concerns over fiscal health of advanced economies. The Indian economy exhibited marked resilience as evident from the five-quarter high growth during Q1:2025-26, propelled by domestic drivers. The landmark GST reforms should progressively result in a sustained positive impact through significant gains in ease of doing business, lower retail prices and strengthening of consumption growth drivers, RBI stated. CPI headline inflation edged up but remained well below the target rate for the seventh consecutive month. System liquidity remained in surplus facilitating the pass through of policy rate cuts. Indian equity markets witnessed bidirectional movements during August-September. Indias current account deficit moderated in Q1 over last year, supported by robust services exports and strong remittances receipts, the central bank noted.

