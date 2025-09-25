Indian economy exhibits marked resilience, propelled by domestic drivers: RBI Bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India in its September Bulletin said that global uncertainty remained elevated in the wake of imposition of US trade tariffs on major trading partners and renewed concerns over fiscal health of advanced economies. The Indian economy exhibited marked resilience as evident from the five-quarter high growth during Q1:2025-26, propelled by domestic drivers. The landmark GST reforms should progressively result in a sustained positive impact through significant gains in ease of doing business, lower retail prices and strengthening of consumption growth drivers, RBI stated. CPI headline inflation edged up but remained well below the target rate for the seventh consecutive month. System liquidity remained in surplus facilitating the pass through of policy rate cuts. Indian equity markets witnessed bidirectional movements during August-September. Indias current account deficit moderated in Q1 over last year, supported by robust services exports and strong remittances receipts, the central bank noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app