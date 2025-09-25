Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy secures santion of Rs 3,200 cr from State Bank of India

KPI Green Energy secures santion of Rs 3,200 cr from State Bank of India

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For two renewable projects aggregating over 1 GWp

KPI Green Energy secures a sanction of Rs 3,200 crore from State Bank of India (PF&SBU), comprising both fund-based and non-fund based facilities, to part-finance the development of its 250 MW Solar Project and 370 MW Hybrid Project in Gujarat, together aggregating over 1 GWp of the Company's Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio.

The sanctioned facilities will support two strategically significant renewable projects:

250 MW (AC) / 350 MWp (DC) Solar Power Project 370 MW Hybrid Power Project, comprising 557 MWp Solar portion and 124.20 MW Wind portion

Both projects are secured by 25-year long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) and are being developed in the Bharuch and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Newgen Software gains after bagging Rs 21-cr order from Kshema General Insurance

Stock Alert: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, NTPC, Pipavav Port, Newgen

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for Nifty 50; U.S. Government shutdown risks to weigh on sentiment

Knowledge Marine & Engg bags Rs 92 lakh order from DPA

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story