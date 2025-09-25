KPI Green Energy secures santion of Rs 3,200 cr from State Bank of India

For two renewable projects aggregating over 1 GWp

KPI Green Energy secures a sanction of Rs 3,200 crore from State Bank of India (PF&SBU), comprising both fund-based and non-fund based facilities, to part-finance the development of its 250 MW Solar Project and 370 MW Hybrid Project in Gujarat, together aggregating over 1 GWp of the Company's Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio.

The sanctioned facilities will support two strategically significant renewable projects:

250 MW (AC) / 350 MWp (DC) Solar Power Project 370 MW Hybrid Power Project, comprising 557 MWp Solar portion and 124.20 MW Wind portion

Both projects are secured by 25-year long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) and are being developed in the Bharuch and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat.