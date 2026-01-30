Infibeam Avenues rebranded as AvenuesAI

NSE tricker symbol changes to 'CCAVENUE' with effect from 03 February 2026

Infibeam Avenuescompletes its corporate evolution with the completion of its new brand identity, AvenuesAI . The rebrand reflects the company's transformation into a full-stack, AI-driven digital payments technology provider company.

As part of this transition, the company will discontinue trading under its existing stock ticker symbols -NSE: INFIBEAM - on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Trading will commence under the new ticker symbol CCAVENUE' on Stock Exchanges effective 03 February 2026. The stock ticker symbol - BSE: 539807 will continue on the BSE (BSE) unchanged. Company's name will also change on both the exchanges to AvenuesAI Limited'.