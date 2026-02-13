Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 18.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 18.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:52 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 14.86% to Rs 179.12 crore

Net profit of Indus Infra Trust declined 18.86% to Rs 96.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.86% to Rs 179.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 210.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales179.12210.38 -15 OPM %67.8570.64 -PBDT99.38125.93 -21 PBT99.38125.93 -21 NP96.43118.84 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit declines 69.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 39.70% in the December 2025 quarter

KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

EIH consolidated net profit declines 8.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Lakto Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story