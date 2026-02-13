Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 18.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.86% to Rs 179.12 croreNet profit of Indus Infra Trust declined 18.86% to Rs 96.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.86% to Rs 179.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 210.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales179.12210.38 -15 OPM %67.8570.64 -PBDT99.38125.93 -21 PBT99.38125.93 -21 NP96.43118.84 -19
