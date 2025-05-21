Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 612.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.59% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 612.73% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.59% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 191.48% to Rs 9.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 73.44% to Rs 14.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.369.4914.0252.797.74-0.5317.902.424.040.6410.173.303.950.629.993.243.920.559.243.17

