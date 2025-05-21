Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 612.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 612.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 64.59% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 612.73% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.59% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 191.48% to Rs 9.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 73.44% to Rs 14.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.369.49 -65 14.0252.79 -73 OPM %7.74-0.53 -17.902.42 - PBDT4.040.64 531 10.173.30 208 PBT3.950.62 537 9.993.24 208 NP3.920.55 613 9.243.17 191

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

