Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 85.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 63.18% to Rs 16.53 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 85.11% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 63.18% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.22% to Rs 4.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 44.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.5310.13 63 44.3735.03 27 OPM %15.4914.31 -14.1115.59 - PBDT2.431.27 91 6.104.27 43 PBT2.421.26 92 6.074.23 43 NP1.740.94 85 4.483.15 42

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

