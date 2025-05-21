Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 85.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.18% to Rs 16.53 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 85.11% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 63.18% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.22% to Rs 4.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 44.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.5310.1344.3735.0315.4914.3114.1115.592.431.276.104.272.421.266.074.231.740.944.483.15

