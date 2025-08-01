M&B Engineering IPO subscribed 36.20 times

The offer received bids for 35.47 crore shares as against 97.98 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of M&B Engineering received bids for 35,47,18,904 shares as against 97,98,309 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (1 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 36.20 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2025 and it will close on 1 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 366 and 385 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer consists of the fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 275 crore and the offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 375 crore. The entire portion of the offer for sale is made by members of the promoters/promoter group.

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure of Rs 130.58 crore for equipment, building works, solar rooftop installation, and vehicles at its manufacturing units. It also plans to invest Rs 5.20 crore in IT upgrades, repay Rs 58.75 crore of term loans, and allocate the balance towards general corporate purposes. M&B Engineering is a leading provider of pre-engineered building (PEB) and self-supported steel roofing solutions, serving industrial and infrastructure clients across India and 22 global markets. The company operates two divisionsPhenix, which handles turnkey PEB projects, and Proflex, focused on steel roofing systems using mobile manufacturing units. With integrated facilities in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, M&B ranks as the fourth-largest PEB player among organized peers in India.

As of March 31, 2025, it had an installed capacity of 103,800 MTPA for PEBs and 18 lakh sq. m. per annum for roofing. The firm has executed over 9,500 projects and maintains in-house design teams across Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. In FY25, exports accounted for 6.5% of revenue. The company plans a Rs 130.58 crore capex over FY2528 to expand production capacities and strengthen operations. Ahead of the IPO, M&B Engineering on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, raised Rs 291.60 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 75.74 lakh shares at Rs 385 each to 24 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 343.12 crore and sales of Rs 1,420.15 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.