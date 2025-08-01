Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Securities Depository IPO subscribed 41 times

National Securities Depository IPO subscribed 41 times

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 144.03 crore shares as against 3.51 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of National Securities Depository received bids for 1,44,03,73,716 shares as against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (1 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 41 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2025 and it will close on 1 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 760 and 800 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists entirely of an offer of sale of 5.01 crore equity shares to raise Rs 3811 crore at the lower band of Rs 760 per share (face value Rs 2 per share) and Rs 4012 crore at the upper band of Rs 800 per share.

The IPO includes an offer for sale by key shareholders, with IDBI Bank offloading 2.22 crore shares and NSE selling 1.80 crore shares, among others. The listing complies with SEBI regulations requiring IDBI Bank and NSE to reduce their stakes below 15% by August 14, 2025. The company is professionally managed with no identifiable promoter.

National Securities Depository (NSDL), Indias first and largest depository, is a key market infrastructure institution registered with SEBI. It holds over Rs 70.17 lakh crore in assets under custody, accounting for nearly 68% of total dematerialized assets in India as of March 2025.

NSDL operates through a wide network of over 65,000 service centers and offers depository, settlement, and value-added digital services. It also runs NSDL Payments Bank and NDML, expanding its footprint in e-governance and fintech. The company services 39.45 million active demat accounts across 99.34% of Indian pincodes and 194 countries globally.

Ahead of the IPO, National Securities Depository on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, raised Rs 1,201.43 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.50 crore shares at Rs 800 each to 61 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 343.12 crore and sales of Rs 1,420.15 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

M&B Engineering IPO subscribed 36.20 times

SEBI to increase level of investor awareness towards financial frauds

Polycab India receives upgrade in LT credit rating for bank facilities

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story