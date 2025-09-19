CESC gains after arm plans to build solar, battery units across India

CESC advanced 1.33% to Rs 167.20 after the company's subsidiary, CESC Green Power announced plans to set up solar cell / module and other value chain / ancillary manufacturing across multiple locations in India.

The company will set up more than 3 GW solar cell/module plant, battery manufacturing facility, a 60 MW renewable energy (RE) power plant, and various ancillary units, with an estimated total capital investment of upto Rs 5,000 crore.

The company said that it shall provide all necessary financial support to CESC Green Power to ensure the successful financial closure and implementation of the project. Such support shall include, but not be limited to, equity infusion, strategic assistance, and facilitating institutional funding.