Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd spurts 2.44%, up for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35442.1, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.95 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 242.11, up 2.75% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is down 9.75% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% slide in NIFTY and a 16.58% slide in the Nifty Energy index.