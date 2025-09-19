Bank of Baroda soars 1.65%, rises for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 253.05, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% drop in NIFTY and a 2.96% drop in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 253.05, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 25296.7. The Sensex is at 82539.46, down 0.57%. Bank of Baroda has risen around 3.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has risen around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55727.45, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 120.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.14 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 254.19, up 1.65% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 7.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% drop in NIFTY and a 2.96% drop in the Nifty Bank index.