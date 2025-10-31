Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 166.67, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.95% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% jump in NIFTY and a 8.22% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.67, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 25791.05. The Sensex is at 84151.06, down 0.3%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 11.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36392.6, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.23 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 167.27, up 1.71% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 14.95% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% jump in NIFTY and a 8.22% jump in the Nifty Energy index.