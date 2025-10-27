Indian Oil Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7817.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.09% to Rs 178628.15 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation reported to Rs 7817.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 169.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 178628.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174976.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.178628.15174976.129.091.9815330.932319.1111103.71-1746.017817.55-169.58

