Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.22%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.22%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.22% at 7990.65 today. The index has gained 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India rose 4.34%, Bank of Baroda added 2.80% and Canara Bank gained 2.73%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 27.00% over last one year compared to the 7.38% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.46% and Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.66% to close at 25966.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.67% to close at 84778.84 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market ends with major gains; VIX advance 2.30%

P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks Diwali sales of Rs 606 cr

MCX launches monthly options contracts on MCX BULLDEX

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Nifty October futures trade at premium

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story