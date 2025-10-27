SRF consolidated net profit rises 92.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.01% to Rs 3534.46 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 92.72% to Rs 388.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 201.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.01% to Rs 3534.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3334.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3534.463334.0621.9016.14729.18477.59517.05283.66388.18201.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News