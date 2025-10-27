JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 4011.31 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 63.95% to Rs 221.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 4011.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3621.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4011.313621.5613.0011.63428.04322.78311.56209.60221.40135.04

