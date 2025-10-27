Market ends with major gains; VIX advance 2.30%

The headline equity benchmarks ended with significant gains today, supported by upbeat quarterly earnings from several companies, including Nifty 50 constituents. Sentiment was further boosted by easing U.S.China trade tensions and optimism over a potential trade deal between India and the U.S. The Nifty settled above the 25,950 mark

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 566.96 points or 0.67% to 84,788.84. The Nifty 50 index added 170.90 points or 0.66% to 25,966.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.72% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.51%. The market breadth was positive.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.30% to 11.86.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index (up 2.22%), the Nifty Oil & Gas index (up 1.52%) and the Nifty Realty index (up 1.46%) outperformed the Nifty 50 index. Meanwhile, the Nifty Media index (down 0.26%), the Nifty Pharma index (down 0.21%) and the Nifty Healthcare index ended flat underperformed the Nifty 50 index. Economy: Indias foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.496 billion to $702.28 billion for the week ending 17 October, mainly driven by an increase in the value of gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. Foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest part of the reserves, fell by $1.692 billion to $570.411 billion.

Meanwhile, the value of gold reserves rose sharply by $6.181 billion to $108.546 billion during the week. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also saw a slight increase of $38 million, reaching $18.722 billion. Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $30 million to $4.602 billion in the reporting week, according to RBI data. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.14% to 6.542 from the previous close of 6.533. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.2450 compared with its close of 87.8300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement declined 1.44% to Rs 121,676. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.13% to 98.62. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.68% to 4.024. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement lost 44 cents or 0.67 % to $65.50 a barrel. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures is currently up by 255 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today. European market traded lower on Monday as traders look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserves meeting, more earnings and signs of a rapprochement between Washington and Beijing.

Asian markets ended higher as signs of easing trade tensions between China and the U.S. buoyed investor sentiment, in a strong start to a week dominated by central bank meetings and megacap earnings. Japans Nikkei 225 surged over 2%, crossing the 50,000 mark for the first time. Investors cheered progress in U.S.-China trade talks and strong momentum from Wall Street. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Japan this week. The rally followed reports that top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators had agreed on a framework for several disputed issues, paving the way for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign off on the terms.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly said that Trumps proposed 100% tariffs on Chinese imports are effectively off the table. He added that China is expected to make significant soybean purchases and delay broad rare earth export restrictions, while the U.S. will maintain existing export controls. On Wall Street, all three major averages closed at record highs on Friday as cooling inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could continue its rate-cutting path. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 472.51 points (1.01%) to 47,207.12, the S&P 500 gained 0.79% to 6,791.69, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.15% to 23,204.87.