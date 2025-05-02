Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 34.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.09% to Rs 7634.81 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 34.74% to Rs 1091.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 810.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.09% to Rs 7634.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6633.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.38% to Rs 3395.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2665.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.95% to Rs 28143.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24065.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

