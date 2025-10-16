Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 61.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 61.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 14.55% to Rs 7850.89 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 61.47% to Rs 1258.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 779.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.55% to Rs 7850.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6853.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7850.896853.94 15 OPM %65.6453.44 -PBDT1729.06981.98 76 PBT1729.06981.98 76 NP1258.82779.61 61

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

