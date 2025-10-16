SEBI Chair says Public Interest Must Be at Core of MII Governance

SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey, addressing the 2025 Public Interest Directors (PID) Conclave on Wednesday, noted that PIDs are empowered to ensure that "public interest" perspective is always considered when crucial decisions are taken by the Governing Board. He underscored the crucial role of PIDs in upholding the public interest within the governance frameworks of Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). Pandey opined that the public interest perspective must remain at the forefront of all strategic and operational decisions made by MII governing boards. He called on PIDs to ensure that their interventions during board deliberations are not only thoughtful but also properly documented in meeting records.

