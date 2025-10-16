Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland wins order for 1937 buses

Ashok Leyland wins order for 1937 buses

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
From Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland announced that it has bagged an order from TNSTU's (Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings) for 1937 buses. This landmark order further strengthens Ashok Leyland's long-standing partnership with the TNSTU and reaffirms its dominant position in the bus industry.

Ashok Leyland has been the most preferred brand of TNSTU, with more than 21,000 Ashok Leyland buses operational in its fleet. These buses will be specially designed to ensure outstanding passenger comfort and will be equipped with the advanced iGen6 BS VI technology. The order includes a diverse mix of fully built and chassis configurations tailored for town, mofussil, and SETC applications. Each vehicle is built on the latest AIS 153-compliant chassis platform, meeting the most recent Indian safety and performance regulations while enhancing structural integrity, ride comfort, and vehicle reliability.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

