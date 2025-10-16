Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Share India Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Share India Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Ganesh Housing Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Ganesh Housing Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2025.

Share India Securities Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 179.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40805 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd spiked 9.18% to Rs 1289. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd soared 7.98% to Rs 541.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11777 shares in the past one month.

Ganesh Housing Ltd rose 7.73% to Rs 878.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2761 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd advanced 7.53% to Rs 3266.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3322 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quick Heal Tech gains after Q2 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing European patent for anti-cancer compounds

Muthoot Capital slips after weak Q2 performance

Dollar index seen vulnerable near one-week low

Nifty tad above 24,450; consumer durables share advance

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story