Share India Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Ganesh Housing Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Ganesh Housing Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2025.

Share India Securities Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 179.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40805 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd spiked 9.18% to Rs 1289. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month. Tips Music Ltd soared 7.98% to Rs 541.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11777 shares in the past one month. Ganesh Housing Ltd rose 7.73% to Rs 878.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2761 shares in the past one month.