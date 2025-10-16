Nestle India standalone net profit declines 23.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 5630.23 crore

Net profit of Nestle India declined 23.64% to Rs 753.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 986.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 5630.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5074.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5630.235074.7621.9623.011191.871142.371028.521020.77753.20986.36

