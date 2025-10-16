Rossari Biotech gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Rossari Biotech rose 1.29% to Rs 669.30 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 4.35% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 36.88 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 35.33 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 17.61% YoY to Rs 586.11 crore in the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 498.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 49.67 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, up 3.24% from Rs 48.11 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses rose 19.33% YoY to Rs 538.51 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed increased 25.54% to Rs 407.21 crore, employee benefit expenses rose 16.09% to Rs 37.80 crore and finance costs surged 65.48% to Rs 6.09 crore during the period under review.

On a half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit grew 0.34% YoY to Rs 70.47 crore, while revenue rose 14.35% YoY to Rs 1,129.82 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board has approved an additional investment of up to $8 million, in one or more tranches, in Rossari International Company (RILC). The purpose of the investment is to support RILCs manufacturing and trading activities, including the distribution and sales of chemicals and consumer products. The proposed investment is aimed at supporting the business operations and other requirements of RILC. Rossari Biotech is a specialty-chemicals manufacturer providing intelligent and sustainable solutions for customers across industries. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, the company operates strategically located manufacturing facilities at Silvassa and Dahej. The company offers tailor-made solutions for Home, Personal Care and Performance Chemicals (HPPC); Textile Specialty Chemicals; and Animal Health and Nutrition (AHN). With differentiated product offerings, Rossari caters to an array of applications across FMCG, home care, industrial cleaning, personal care, textile specialty chemicals, performance chemicals, animal health and nutrition, and pet care businesses. The company has an extensive and dedicated network of distributors spread all over India.