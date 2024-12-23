Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 776.25, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.19% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 776.25, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 3.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8813.25, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

