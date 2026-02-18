Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd spurts 1.2%, gains for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd spurts 1.2%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:18 AM IST
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 785.95, up 1.2% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.39% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 785.95, up 1.2% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25671.35. The Sensex is at 83253.94, down 0.24%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has dropped around 6.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28287.4, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 779.95, up 1.38% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 8.39% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 35.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

