Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 2.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61174, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 288.28 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 151, up 1.32% on the day. Canara Bank is up 76.64% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.54% spurt in the Nifty Bank index. The PE of the stock is 6.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.