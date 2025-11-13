Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 11.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 1145.99 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 11.09% to Rs 342.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 307.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 1145.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1064.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1145.991064.0035.2735.04462.83429.69451.41416.58342.02307.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News