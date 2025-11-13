Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 8.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.63% to Rs 18.30 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 8.54% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.63% to Rs 18.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.3021.9522.3516.543.022.442.542.051.781.64

