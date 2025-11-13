Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 1260.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 805.45 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 1260.28% to Rs 316.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 805.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 700.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.805.45700.8234.7421.98434.65362.18403.67335.30316.4023.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News