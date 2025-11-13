Secmark Consultancy consolidated net profit rises 309.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 9.33 crore

Net profit of Secmark Consultancy rose 309.52% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.338.7921.1113.312.241.291.190.250.860.21

