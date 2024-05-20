Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 33.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 33.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 6473.56 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 33.62% to Rs 1717.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1285.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 6473.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6194.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.97% to Rs 6412.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6167.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 26645.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23721.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6473.566194.02 5 26645.3623721.97 12 OPM %99.4799.24 -99.5099.43 - PBDT1719.051288.56 33 6421.546181.22 4 PBT1717.321285.24 34 6412.106167.16 4 NP1717.321285.24 34 6412.106167.16 4

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

