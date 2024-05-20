Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Oil India consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 9147.01 crore

Net profit of Oil India rose 22.83% to Rs 2140.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1742.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 9147.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7851.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.42% to Rs 6335.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8728.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.03% to Rs 32466.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36084.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9147.017851.78 16 32466.0336084.42 -10 OPM %35.6542.07 -38.5142.28 - PBDT3595.363322.57 8 13340.4515090.82 -12 PBT3019.082884.85 5 11211.4713143.88 -15 NP2140.721742.83 23 6335.108728.59 -27

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

