Tata Elxsi allots 435 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Elxsi has allotted 435 equity shares under 'Tata Elxsi Limited Performance Stock Option Plan 2023' on 10 July 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 62,28,51,310 divided into 6,22,85,131 equity shares of Rs. 10 each from Rs. 62,28,46,960 divided into 6,22,84,696 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

