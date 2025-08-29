Tariff jitters drag equities; Sensex and Nifty post third straight decline

The headline equity benchmarks ended with modest losses today, marking their third straight session of decline as steep U.S. tariffs on Indian goods weighed on sentiment. Persistent FII selling further dampened the mood. The Nifty closed below the 24,450 level, pressured by energy and auto stocks, while gains in FMCG and consumer durables provided some support.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 270.92 points or 0.34% to 79,809.65. The Nifty 50 index lost 74.05 points or 0.30% to 24,426.85. In three trading sessions, the Sensex slumped 2.23% and the Nifty tumbled 2.16%.

Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.96%), Reliance Industries (down 2.21%) and Infosys (down 2.04%) were major Nifty drags today.

In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.29%. The market breadth was negative. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.49% to 11.75. Economy: Indias economy grew faster than expected in the April-June quarter of FY26, with GDP rising 7.8% compared with 6.5% a year earlier, marking a five-quarter high. The growth, reported by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, outpaced the Reserve Bank of Indias projection of 6.5%, even as concerns linger over the impact of steep U.S. tariff hikes on future business activity.

Meanwhile, Indias fiscal deficit for AprilJuly stood at Rs 4.68 lakh crore, or 29.9% of the annual estimate, widening from 17.2% in the same period last year. Government data showed receipts at Rs 10.95 lakh crore and expenditure at Rs 15.63 lakh crore, amounting to 31.3% and 30.9% of the years budget targets, respectively. Non-tax revenue surged on the back of the Reserve Bank of Indias Rs 2.69 lakh crore dividend to the Centre, helping offset lower tax collections, while the revenue deficit stood at Rs 1.51 lakh crore, or 3.8% of the budget target. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.89% to 6.596 from the previous close of 6.538.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1950 compared with its close of 87.5850 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement was rose 0.47% to Rs 102,576. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.13% to 97.99. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.29% to 4.219. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement lost 55 cents or 0.80% to $68.07 a barrel. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures were currently down by 131 points, signaling a negative opening for US stocks today.

European indices declined on Friday as traders attention turned to inflation prints from some of the regions biggest economies, along with the U.S. Asian indices ended mixed, breaking ranks with Wall Street as investors also assessed a slate of economic data in the region. The Tokyo core CPI, which strips out fresh food but includes energy, climbed 2.5% from a year earlier, easing from Julys 2.9% increase. The figure, however, remained above the Bank of Japans 2% target. Japans unemployment rate also eased to 2.3% in July, down from 2.5% the previous month. Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The broad market S&P 500 index finished 0.32% higher at 6,501.86 after hitting a new all-time intraday high above the 6,500 level. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 0.53% at 21,705.16, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.67 points, or 0.16% to end at 45,636.90, which was also a record.

Stocks in Spotlight: Reliance Industries dropped 2.21% to Rs 1,357.05 after concluding its annual general meeting, where Chairman Mukesh Ambani outlined the companys future roadmap. The AGM saw a slew of product launches under Jio, including JioPC, JioFrames, and smart home solutions, along with a strong push toward AI integration across businesses. Ambani also confirmed that Jio is preparing for its initial public offering, targeted for the first half of 2026 subject to regulatory approvals. Despite the announcements, the stock faced selling pressure as investors looked for clearer visibility on execution timelines. CG Power and Industrial Solutions jumped 4.72% after the firms subsidiary, CG Semi has launched its first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, to offer solutions for packaging technologies.

Sammaan Capital rallied 5.09% after the stock was included in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from today. The company announced that it raised $300 million through the allotment of 8.95% Senior Secured Social Bonds due 2028. Of the total issue, $16.7 million was raised under Rule 144A and $283.3 million under Regulation S, taking the aggregate size to $300 million. The bonds are expected to be listed on the Global Securities Market of the India International Exchange (IFSC). Omaxe advanced 3.80% after the board of directors of the companys wholly owned step down subsidiary, Bhanu Infrabuild, approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 19 crore on private placement basis.

Kitex Garments hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company said its subsidiary, Kitex Apparel Parks, has commenced commercial production at its manufacturing unit in Warangal district, Telangana. Authum Investment & Infrastructure added 1.20% after the company's board approved a partial stake sale in its newly incorporated sports subsidiary while deciding against raising funds at present. Oriental Rail Infrastructure gained 4.39% after the companys material wholly owned unlisted subsidiary, Oriental Foundry (OFPL), has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 60.87 crore from the Railway Board, Indian Railways. Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) rose 0.79%. The companys board approved the acquisition of 81% stake in Yutaka Giken Co. (YGCL) and 11% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo Co. (Shinnichi).

ABB India shed 0.23%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 173.55 crore from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power, Chennai, for the supply of 3.X wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets. RMC Switchgears added 0.89% after the companys board is scheduled to meet on 30th August 2025, to consider raising funds through various instruments via different modes in one or more tranches. IPO Updates: The initial public offer (IPO) of Vikran Engineering received bids for 1,38,57,61,444 shares as against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (29 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 23.59 times.