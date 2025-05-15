Wendt (India) tanks as foreign promoter plans exit via OFS

Wendt (India) tumbled 16.83% to Rs 8705.70 after its German parent, Wendt GmbH, announced plans to fully exit its stake through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

The foreign promoter is set to offload up to 600,000 equity shares (30% stake), with an option to sell an additional 150,000 shares (7.5%) if oversubscribed. This could take the total divestment to 750,000 shares, representing 37.5% of Wendt (India)'s paid-up equity.

The OFS opened for non-retail investors today, 15 May 2025 and will open for retail investors on Friday, 16 May 2025. The floor price for the offer has been set at Rs 6,500 per equity share, a steep 37.90% discount to the last closing price of Rs 10,467.65 on BSE.

As of March 2025, the total promoter holding in the company stood at 75%, split equally between Wendt GmbH and Carborundum Universal (37.5% each).

By 3:30 p.m. on T Day, the OFS saw massive interest, with subscriptions hitting 435.90% of the base non-retail offer size (5,40,000 shares). A total of 23,53,852 bids were received, signaling strong institutional appetite.

Wendt India is engaged in manufacturing, selling and servicing of super abrasives, high precision grinding, honing, special purpose machines and high precision components.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 3.66% to Rs 12.89 crore while net sales rose 7.87% to Rs 74.94 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News