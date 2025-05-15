Unemployment rate among persons of age 15 years and above was 5.1% in April

Ministry of Statistics stated today that Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in Current Weekly Status (CWS) among persons of age 15 years and above was 55.6% during April, 2025. LFPR in rural areas was 58.0% and LFPR in urban areas was 50.7% for during April, 2025 for persons of the same age group. LFPR in CWS for male of age 15 years and above in rural and urban areas were respectively 79.0% and 75.3% during April, 2025. LFPR among female of age 15 years and above for rural areas was 38.2% during April, 2025.

Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in CWS in rural areas among persons of age 15 years and above was 55.4%. WPR in urban areas among persons of the same age group was 47.4% with the overall WPR at the country level observed as 52.8% during April, 2025. WPR for female of age 15 years and above for rural and urban areas were respectively 36.8% and 23.5% in April, 2025 and the overall female WPR of the same age group at the country level was observed as 32.5%. Unemployment Rate (UR) in CWS in among persons of age 15 years and above was 5.1% in April, 2025. The male UR was a touch higher at 5.2% compared to the female UR of 5.0% at the country level.

