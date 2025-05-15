Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G-Tec Janix Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

G-Tec Janix Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.70% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net Loss of G-Tec Janix Education reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 7.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.731.76 -2 7.738.32 -7 OPM %-39.88-15.91 --39.074.45 - PBDT-0.64-0.25 -156 -2.930.47 PL PBT-0.68-0.35 -94 -3.140.13 PL NP-0.71-0.47 -51 -3.38-0.12 -2717

