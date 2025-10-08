Indices decline ahead of Q2 earnings season; Nifty drops below 25,050

The key equity indices closed with minor losses today, snapping their four-day winning streak. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Q2 earnings season, with TCS set to kick off the earnings season on 9 October 2025. Market participants also kept a close watch on quarterly business updates and ongoing IPO activity. The Nifty settled below 25,050 mark after hitting days high of 25,192.50 in morning trade.

Selling was seen in realty, media, and auto counters, whereas IT and consumer durables stocks witnessed buying interest.

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 153.09 points or 0.19% to 81,773.66. The Nifty 50 index fell 62.15 points or 0.25% to 25,046.15. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 2.07% and 2.02%, respectively.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.42%.The market breadth was negative. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.61% to 10.31. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.11% to 6.503 from the previous close of 6.510. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.8000 compared with its close of 88.7725 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 1.53% to Rs 122,964.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.34% to 98.94. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.39% to 4.115. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement advanced 81 cents or 1.24% to $66.26 a barrel. Global Market: European market advanced on Wednesday as investors reacted to proposed tariffs on steel imported into the European Union. European Union announced plans on Tuesday to reduce tariff-free quotas on imported steel, and to hike tariffs from 25% to 50% on any excess imports. Asia-Pacific markets ended mixed after the World Bank raised the regions growth forecast Tuesday. Markets in Mainland China and South Korea are closed for the holidays.

The World Bank on Tuesday raised its 2025 growth forecast for China as part of an overall boost in projections for East Asia and the Pacific, after a summer that saw U.S. tariff-led uncertainty rock the global economy. The World Bank now projects Chinas economy to expand by 4.8%, compared with 4% predicted in April. The new forecast is closer to Chinas official target of around 5% growth in gross domestic product in 2025. A decline in Chinas GDP by 1 percentage point lowers growth in the rest of developing East Asia and Pacific by 0.3 percentage points, according to World Bank estimates. With the China GDP upgrade, the region is expected to expand by 4.8% this year, versus 4% forecast earlier this year, according to the World Bank.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed lower. The S&P 500 struggled Tuesday, bogged down by a drop in Oracle shares as investors worry about the profitability of the artificial intelligence trade. Wall Street also looked for more developments out of Washington with the U.S. government shutdown in its second week. The broad market index pulled back 0.38% to close at 6,714.59, snapping a 7-day winning streak, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.67% to finish at 22,788.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.99 points, or 0.2%, to end at 46,602.98. New Listing: Shares of Advance Agrolife ended at Rs 108.23, representing a premium of 8.23% as compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The stock was listed at Rs 113, exhibiting a premium of 13% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 113 and a low of 107.35. On the BSE, over 11.41 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Om Freight Forwarders ended at Rs 86.60, representing a discount of 35.85% as compared with the issue price of Rs 135. The stock was listed at Rs 82.50, exhibiting a discount of 38.89% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 86.60 and a low of 82.50. On the BSE, over 1.66 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Stocks in Spotlight: Lodha Developers slipped 1.44%. The company reported pre-sales of Rs 4,570 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 6.53% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 4,290 crore in Q2 FY25. Collections in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 3,480 crore, up 13.36% from Rs 3,070 crore in the same period last year. In Q2 FY26, the company added one project with a GDV of Rs 2,300 crore in the MMR region. Tata Motors declined 2.41% after the company said that Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (JLR) has recorded wholesale volumes of 66,165 units in the second quarter of FY26, down 24.2% year-on-year (YoY) and down 24.2% compared to Q1 FY26. JLR stated that volumes had reduced during a challenging quarter, reflecting production stoppages since the start of September resulting from the cyber incident, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar and incremental US tariffs impacting JLRs US exports.

Titan Company rallied 4.38% after its consumer businesses grew 20% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY26. During the quarter, the company added 55 new stores, taking its total retail network to 3,377 stores, including 3,345 domestic stores. P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 1.47% after the company reported a 8.63% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total revenue to Rs 2,173.3 crore for the second quarter of FY26, up from Rs 2,000.6 crore in the same period last year. The retail segment recorded a robust 29% year-on-year growth in Q2 FY26, driven by strong store-level performance and buoyant festive season sales. Franchise operations also posted a strong performance, with revenue rising 105% YoY and accounting for 15.6% of total revenue, supported by improved franchisee-level execution.

SML Isuzu rose 0.64% after the companys commercial vehicle production jumped 21.55% to 1,049 units in September 2025, compared with 863 units produced in September 2024. Exports surged 105.97% to 138 units in September 2025 as against 67 units in September 2024. Ajmera Realty & Infra India jumped 3.32% after the company announced quarterly sales of Rs 720 crore for Q2 FY26, which is an increase of 184% as compared with the sales of Rs 254 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) fell 2.30%. The company has projected mid-single digit consolidated revenue growth for the quarter, despite short-term challenges arising from recent GST reforms. Nearly one-third of GCPLs portfolioprimarily toilet soaps along with smaller categories such as talcum powders, shampoos, and shaving creamsnow benefits from a reduced GST rate of 5%, down from around 18%.

IPO Update: The initial public offer of Tata Capital received bids for 63,18,44,776 shares as against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:33 IST on Wednesday (8 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.89 times. The initial public offer of LG Electronics received bids for 20,42,75,071 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:36 IST on Wednesday (8 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.86 times. The initial public offer of Anantam Highways Trust received bids for 1,11,86,250 shares as against 2,24,49,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (8 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.50 times.