Nifty October futures trade at premium

India VIX jumped 2.61% to 10.31.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,112.50, a premium of 66.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,046.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 62.15 points or 0.25% to 25,046.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.61% to 10.31.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Titan Company and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News