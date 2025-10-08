Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.83%

Nifty Realty index ended down 1.83% at 875.4 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd slipped 4.85%, Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 3.61% and SignatureGlobal India Ltd shed 2.45%. The Nifty Realty index is down 15.00% over last one year compared to the 0.13% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.71% and Nifty Auto index has slid 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.25% to close at 25046.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.19% to close at 81773.66 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News