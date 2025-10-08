GRSE inks MoU with Centum Electronics to develop advanced naval navigation systems

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based Centum Electronics to collaborate on the research and development of advanced naval navigation systems.

This partnership will focus on leveraging and enhancing manufacturing infrastructure for components and sub-assemblies of these systems, including onboard installation, integration, commissioning, and trials. It will also provide services for the modernization and upgrade of existing systems.

The company stated that this collaboration marks an important milestone in GRSEs ongoing efforts to expand its technological capabilities and support the Government of Indias Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by promoting indigenous R&D and manufacturing in advanced defence systems.