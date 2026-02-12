Indices drift lower; breadth weak

The domestic equity indices traded with moderate losses as investors engaged in profit booking. Market participants remained cautious due to mixed global cues and FII selling. The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark.

IT, realty and media shares leading the fall while private bank and FMCG stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 376.48 points or 0.44% to 83,862.16. The Nifty 50 index fell 116.65 points or 0.45% to 25,838.15.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.77% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.86%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,241 shares rose and 1,986 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 69.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,174.21 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 February 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Lenskart Solutions surged 11.35% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 131 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 1.9 crore in Q3 FY25. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 38.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,308 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,669 crore in Q3 FY25. Capacite Infraprojects shed 0.85%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 50 crore in Q3 FY26, down 3.8% from Rs 52 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 14.4% year-on-year to Rs 675 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 590 crore in Q3 FY25.

Jupiter Wagons declined 3.91% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 63 crore in Q3 FY26, down 35.3% from Rs 97.3 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 13.6% year-on-year to Rs 890 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,030 crore in Q3 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.25% to 6.727 compared with previous session close of 6.710. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.4900 compared with its close of 90.7800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement shed 0.50% to Rs 157,966. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.09% to 96.83. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.19% to 4.164. In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement rose 53 cents or 0.77% to $69.33 a barrel. Global Markets: Most Asian market advanced on Thursday, buoyed by Japans post-election rally to fresh highs, fueled by renewed confidence in domestic politics and the ruling administrations economic agenda. Japanese stocks have notched several fresh highs in recent days, fueled by the so-called Takaichi trade, following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis landslide victory in the Lower House, said market watchers.

Media reports noted that Takaichis snap-election landslide gives her an unusually strong, multi-year mandate to execute policy, which they view as broadly supportive for Japans markets and corporate sector. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a three-day win streak after a better-than-expected January jobs report. The blue-chip index lost 66.74 points, or 0.13%, and closed at 50,121.40. The S&P 500 was nearly flat at 6,941.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16% to end at 23,066.47. The Bureau of Labor Statistics January nonfarm payrolls report showed job growth of 130,000 in January. Media reports suggested that the job growth gains for January were estimated to be around 55,000. Jobs growth in December was downwardly revised to 48,000.