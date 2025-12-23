Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.72, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.49% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% drop in NIFTY and a 24.24% drop in the Nifty Media index.

