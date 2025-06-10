Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors gains on appointing Rishi Luharuka as CFO

Force Motors gains on appointing Rishi Luharuka as CFO

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Force Motors added 1.74% to Rs 12,365.90 after the company's board approved the appointment of Rishi Luharuka as the chief financial officer (CFO), designated as group CFO, with effect from 10 June 2025.

Sanjay Kumar Bohra has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 9 June 2025.

Rishi Luharuka is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and has undergone the Oxford Advanced Management Leadership Program from Said Business School in UK.

He has extensive working knowledge of more than 23 years in the automotive components, mining & construction and garment industry. He is a strong finance professional skilled in leadership, change management, business partnership, investor & board relationship, finance shared service, treasury & banking, taxation, financial planning & analysis, internal financial controls, legal & statutory compliances, forex management, costing and all accounting and audit functions.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 209.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 434.71 crore on a 17.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

