Force Motors gains on appointing Rishi Luharuka as CFO

Force Motors added 1.74% to Rs 12,365.90 after the company's board approved the appointment of Rishi Luharuka as the chief financial officer (CFO), designated as group CFO, with effect from 10 June 2025.

Sanjay Kumar Bohra has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 9 June 2025.

Rishi Luharuka is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and has undergone the Oxford Advanced Management Leadership Program from Said Business School in UK.

He has extensive working knowledge of more than 23 years in the automotive components, mining & construction and garment industry. He is a strong finance professional skilled in leadership, change management, business partnership, investor & board relationship, finance shared service, treasury & banking, taxation, financial planning & analysis, internal financial controls, legal & statutory compliances, forex management, costing and all accounting and audit functions.