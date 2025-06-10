Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra announces cessation of senior management personnel

Tech Mahindra announces cessation of senior management personnel

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
With effect from 30 June 2025

Tech Mahindra announced the cessation of Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President, Tech Mahindra Americas - Strategic Vertical Business of the Company from services of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 30 June 2025 in view of his retirement from the services of the Company.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

