Shakti Pumps gains after securing Rs 95-cr orders from MP Urja Vikas Nigam and JREDA

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) rose 2.09% to Rs 648.55 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 95.23 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam and the Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA).

In an exchange filing, the company said it received a work order valued at Rs 71.25 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of 2,033 stand-alone off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS). These systems will be deployed across Madhya Pradesh under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme and are scheduled to be executed within 120 days.

The company also stated that neither its promoters nor promoter-group members have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings as per regulatory norms.

In a separate filing, the company announced its second order worth Rs 23.98 crore from JREDA. The order involves the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of 1,200 Solar Water Pumping Systems (SWPS) across various locations in Jharkhand, also under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme. This project will be executed within 120 days. As with the previous contract, the company confirmed no related-party involvement.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 10.56% to Rs 90.71 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 101.42 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5% YoY to Rs 666.35 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

