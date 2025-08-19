Indices extend their winning streak, riding the wave of reform hopes

The main equity indices closed with modest gains today, marking their fourth consecutive session of gains, as investor sentiment was lifted by optimism about potential GST reforms and encouraging developments in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Nifty ended above the 24,950 level, driven by strength in energy and FMCG stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 370.64 points or 0.46% to 81,644.39. The Nifty 50 index added 103.70 points or 0.42% to 24,980.65. In four trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have jumped 1.75% and 2.01%, respectively.

Tata Motors (up 3.50%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.16%), Reliance Industries (up 2.82%) boosted the Nifty higher today.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.97% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.97%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,631 shares rose and 1,437 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.45% to 11.79. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.48% to 6.515 from the previous close of 6.484. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.9250 compared with its close of 87.3900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.18% to Rs 99,220. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.16% to 98.01. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.39% to 4.323. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement shed 59 cent or 0.89% to $66.01 a barrel. Global Market: European indices rose on Tuesday as hopes grew for a potential easing of tensions following prospects of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile, most Asian shares ended lower as investors processed the discussions held at the White House between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and European leaders, aimed at resolving the Moscow-Kyiv conflict.

In a social media post late Monday, Trump announced he had spoken with Putin and was working to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, which would be followed by a trilateral summit among the three presidents. Investors are also closely monitoring the upcoming Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, scheduled for August 21 to 23, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak. The event could provide further insight into the economic outlook and the central banks policy direction. Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks ended the day near the flatline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 34.30 points, or 0.08%, to close at 44,911.82. The S&P 500 closed down 0.01% and ended at 6,449.15, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.03% to settle at 21,629.77.

Data on Friday showed that while retail sales were increasing broadly as anticipated, consumer sentiment overall had taken a hit from mounting inflation fears. On Monday, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to the lowest reading since December 2022. New Listing: Shares of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle ended at Rs 546 on the BSE, representing a premium of 5.61% compared with the issue price of Rs 517. The scrip was listed at Rs 508.80, exhibiting a discount of 1.59% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 564 and a low of Rs 508.60. On the BSE, 9.47 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Stocks in Spotlight: Shares of major textile companies surged between 2.14% and 8.22% following the governments decision to suspend the import duty on cotton from August 19 to September 30. Raymond Lifestyle (up 10.32%), Vardhman Textiles (up 6.14%), Welspun Living (up 4.10%), Arvind (up 3.88%), Gokaldas Exports (up 2.29%) and Indo Count Industries (up 1.53%) surged. HLE Glascoat hit an upper circuit of 20% after announcing the successful completion of its strategic European acquisition. In a regulatory filing, the company disclosed that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, HLE Surface Technologies GmbH, finalized the acquisition of specific assets of Germany-based Omeras GmbH, along with all shares of its subsidiary Omerastore GmbH, on 18 August 2025. The acquisition, valued at 2.75 million euros, follows HLE Glascoat's initial disclosure dated 14 August 2025.

Vedanta jumped 2.74% after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 21 August 2025, to consider a second interim dividend for FY2025-26. Hindustan Zinc rose 0.34%. The company said that its board has approved to set up a tailings reprocessing plant at Rampura Agucha, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, aimed at recovering metals from the tailing dumps. The said project is part of the companys plan to double its production capacity. The new plant, with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), will be developed with an investment up to Rs 3,823 crore and is targeted for completion within 28 months from the zero date.

SPML Infra shed 0.96%. The company has announced it has received an order worth Rs 1,073 crore project from the Indore Municipal Corporation for the augmentation of the city's water supply system under the Government of Indias AMRUT 2.0 initiative. Alembic Pharmaceuticals added 2.03%. The company received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Macitentan tablets, 10 mg. Kilburn Engineering advanced 1.78% after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive master agreement with Komline-Sanderson Corporation (KSC), a New Jersey-based global provider of process and environmental equipment. Inox Wind (IWL) added 3.18% after the company announced the sale of its stake worth approximately Rs 175 crore in its EPC subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions (IRSL), to investors at a valuation of nearly Rs 7,400 crore.

Meera Industries rose 1.6% after the company said it secured repeat export orders totaling $135,000 across Indonesia and South Africa. IPO Update: Patel Retail's IPO received bids for 4,88,18,716 shares as against 78,15,612 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 6.25 times. Shreeji Shipping Global's IPO received bids for 2,39,07,484 shares as against 1,14,08,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.10 times. Vikram Solar's IPO received bids for 6,73,64,910 shares as against 4,53,61,650 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.49 times.