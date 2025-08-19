Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.34%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Media index ended up 1.34% at 1671.5 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd jumped 3.84%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd rose 2.21% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd added 1.92%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 1.66% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index increased 1.32% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.42% to close at 24980.65 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.46% to close at 81644.39 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle slips on debut

Sensex spurts 144 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 4th day; oil & gas shares in demand

SEBI proposes staggard approach for achieving minimum public shareholding requirements

Japan's Nikkei dips 0.38%

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story