Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.34%

Nifty Media index ended up 1.34% at 1671.5 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd jumped 3.84%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd rose 2.21% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd added 1.92%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 1.66% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index increased 1.32% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.42% to close at 24980.65 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.46% to close at 81644.39 today.

