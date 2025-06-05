World Environment Day 2025: How nature helps heal your mind and body

Ever felt your breath slow, your shoulders drop, and your eyes relax as you step into a park or gaze at a sunset? It is said that nature works like a gentle, all-in-one therapy, without side effects.

According to Dr P Venkata Krishnan from Artemis Hospitals, nature is inherently soothing. Just sitting under a tree or walking by a river can lower your heart rate and blood pressure, helping to ease anxiety. Imagine you are walking through a park, the sun filters through the leaves, birds chirp nearby, and a gentle breeze rustles through the trees. Instantly, your mind feels lighter, stress melts away. Dr Krishnan highly recommends taking quick nature breaks more frequently.

“As physicians, we often emphasise medications, therapies, and clinical interventions. Numerous studies, and my own clinical observations, support the profound impact that time in nature can have on both physical and mental well-being,” said Dr Shrey Srivastav, Consultant Physician at Sharda Hospital.

Dr Srivastav explains that nature boosts “happy chemicals” in your brain like serotonin and dopamine, helping you feel more positive and energised. Even a short nature walk can reduce symptoms of depression and give your brain a refreshing break from screen overload.

Walking barefoot might be exactly what you need

Sounds a bit odd, right? But walking barefoot on grass or sand, what experts call “earthing”, connects you directly with the Earth’s energy and can reduce inflammation, improve your sleep, and balance your body’s energy systems. “If you’ve been working long hours at a desk, this simple act might be a surprisingly effective way to recharge,” said Dr Krishnan.