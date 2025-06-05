Home / Health / World Environment Day 2025: How nature helps heal your mind and body

World Environment Day 2025: How nature helps heal your mind and body

On World Environment Day, doctors explain how nature helps reduce stress, balance mood, enhance immunity, and support mental and physical well-being

Asthma, lungs, respiratory issue
(Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Ever felt your breath slow, your shoulders drop, and your eyes relax as you step into a park or gaze at a sunset? It is said that nature works like a gentle, all-in-one therapy, without side effects.
 
From reducing anxiety and lowering blood pressure to improving sleep and boosting mood, time outdoors taps into the body’s built-in mechanisms for repair and restoration. On this World Environment Day, we speak with experts about how exactly nature helps heal us and give ourselves a reminder that protecting nature isn’t just about the planet, it’s about protecting our own mental and physical well-being, too.

Doctors say nature offers powerful health benefits

“As physicians, we often emphasise medications, therapies, and clinical interventions. Numerous studies, and my own clinical observations, support the profound impact that time in nature can have on both physical and mental well-being,” said Dr Shrey Srivastav, Consultant Physician at Sharda Hospital.  ALSO READ: World Environment Day 2025: How to make this Bakrid 2025 eco-friendly?

Why does spending time in nature calm our minds?

According to Dr P Venkata Krishnan from Artemis Hospitals, nature is inherently soothing. Just sitting under a tree or walking by a river can lower your heart rate and blood pressure, helping to ease anxiety. Imagine you are walking through a park, the sun filters through the leaves, birds chirp nearby, and a gentle breeze rustles through the trees. Instantly, your mind feels lighter, stress melts away. Dr Krishnan highly recommends taking quick nature breaks more frequently.
 
Dr Srivastav explains that nature boosts “happy chemicals” in your brain like serotonin and dopamine, helping you feel more positive and energised. Even a short nature walk can reduce symptoms of depression and give your brain a refreshing break from screen overload.

Walking barefoot might be exactly what you need

Sounds a bit odd, right? But walking barefoot on grass or sand, what experts call “earthing”, connects you directly with the Earth’s energy and can reduce inflammation, improve your sleep, and balance your body’s energy systems. “If you’ve been working long hours at a desk, this simple act might be a surprisingly effective way to recharge,” said Dr Krishnan.

Why is morning air so good for you?

Early morning air is cleaner, cooler, and packed with oxygen-rich particles. Dr Krishnan points out that breathing in this air sharpens your focus, clears your mind, and gives you an energy boost that caffeine alone can’t match. So, stepping outside for just 5–10 minutes before starting your day can make a big difference.

How does nature improve our physical health?

According to Dr Srivastav, spending time outdoors gets your body moving, whether it’s a casual walk or a hike in the hills. This activity strengthens your heart, muscles, and immune system, making you more resilient to illnesses. Plus, exposure to natural light helps regulate your sleep cycle, so you get better rest, something every busy professional desperately needs.

Easy natural practices to include in your busy life

  • Forest bathing (Shinrin-Yoku): Immersing yourself in the forest atmosphere to lower stress and boost immunity 
  • Mountain retreats: Taking breaks in cleaner, high-altitude environments to recharge mentally 
  • Earthing: Walking barefoot on natural surfaces 
  • Morning breathing: Deep breaths of fresh, clean air to kickstart your day
Dr Srivastav encourages making these small but powerful practices a part of your routine because nature is essential for your mental and physical well-being.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics: World Environment Day Health with BS Environment protection health news Mental health

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

